Kapil Sharma grooves to MC Stan's Rap on the show, Twitter fans go on a frenzy!

Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians. The new season has begun and it’s doing pretty well for itself.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 12:00
The kapil sharma show

MUMBAI :Sony's flagship popular talk show The Kapil Sharma Show and its episodes are something every Indian looks forward to binge-watching every weekend. Comedy hosts, celebrities, and B-town gossip make the show very popular. The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

The new season has begun and it’s doing pretty well for itself.

ALSO READ:  MC Stan and Munawar Faruqui talk about their bond at a recent event; reveal some upcoming projects

In the latest episode, we will see Rapper and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan along with one of India’s biggest YouTubers and Actor Bhuvan Bam jin Kapil for fun evening. Well the hype was already a lot but a recent clip of MC Stan performing isd going viral from the show, in the clip we see that Kapil is grooving on MC’s performance and this has made the fans quiet excited for the new episode check out some of the reactions to the viral clip:

MC Stan's epic performance on the Kapil Sharma Show, spitting fire with His bars on the 'Basti ka Hasti' track! 

Kapil Sharma show me jab karela entry
Tab sachime horeli entry

Can't wait to Watch it on weekend#BB16 #BiggBoss16 #MCStan pic.twitter.com/p91Nl3by16

— (@ItsTeamMCStan) February 27, 2023

#KapilSharma posted this Reel on Instagram with #BiggBoss16 winner #MCStan performing on Stage pic.twitter.com/zxtdBPEnIn

— (@TeamBBCritics) February 27, 2023

#mcstan in kapil sharma show killing it  #BiggBoss16Finale #MCStanBB16Winner #MCStanArmy this is called self artist pic.twitter.com/9EzA32xPtO

— TARUN GAMING (@Mrtarun143) February 27, 2023

Recently, MC Stan and Munawar Faruqui attended an event and spoke to the media.

Munawar when talking about Stan said, “Main isko bahut pehle se jaanta hoon. Artist bhi bahut crazy wala hai.”

Munawar and MC are both artists and know each other for their art according to Munawar and he revealed that he has been following MC Stan for a long time now. He was excited to be there with him.

MC Stan revealed a song that will be soon launched and will drop more songs frequently. He is also going on a tour in the first week of March, to which, Munawar urged everyone to buy tickets.

Are you excited to watch MC Stan on the show? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:Exclusive! The Kapil Sharma Show: Raj Babbar along with the Babbar family to grace show

The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Kiku Sharda reality shows Archana Puran Singh Sony TV MC Stan Bigg Boss 16 Bhuvan Bam Basti Ka Hasti MC Stan songs bb16 Taaza Khabbar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 12:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Katha Ankahee: Exclusive! Viaan takes care of an emotional Katha!
MUMBAI :Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Spoiler Alert! Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha – Chapter 2: Ali spies over Shehzad and his mother, they are making a plan
MUMBAI: SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show starred Tunisha...
Spoiler Alert! Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Amrita confronts Dilpreet, he apologizes to her?
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
John Abraham joins Firoz Nadiadwala’s Awara Pagal Deewana 2 along with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal
MUMBAI :Firoz Nadiawala has been unsuccessfully trying to revive his comedy franchise for years. He has been attempting...
Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Ehsan and Teji reveal something big, Katha and Viaan’s story to get more complicated
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Recent Stories
Akshay
John Abraham joins Firoz Nadiadwala’s Awara Pagal Deewana 2 along with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal

Latest Video

Related Stories
Bigg Boss 16 fame Shalin Bhanot makes This Special Promise to Nia Sharma, find out here
Bigg Boss 16 fame Shalin Bhanot makes This Special Promise to Nia Sharma, find out here
Bigg Boss 16 fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia celebrates This Special occasion with her parents, check out
Bigg Boss 16 fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia celebrates This Special occasion with her parents, check out
What made Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan nostalgic? Find out here
What made Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan nostalgic? Find out here
Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Loves This song from Ankit Gupta starrer show- Junooniyat, check out
Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Loves This song from Ankit Gupta starrer show- Junooniyat, check out
Tina Datta spills the beans on why she’s not seen in any success party of Bigg Boss 16
Tina Datta spills the beans on why she’s not seen in any success party of Bigg Boss 16
This is what the fans have to say about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta’s announcement of their upcoming project, chec
This is what the fans have to say about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta’s announcement of their upcoming project, check it out