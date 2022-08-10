Kapil Sharma grooves to MC Stan's Rap on the show, Twitter fans go on a frenzy!

MUMBAI :Sony's flagship popular talk show The Kapil Sharma Show and its episodes are something every Indian looks forward to binge-watching every weekend. Comedy hosts, celebrities, and B-town gossip make the show very popular. The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

The new season has begun and it’s doing pretty well for itself.

In the latest episode, we will see Rapper and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan along with one of India’s biggest YouTubers and Actor Bhuvan Bam jin Kapil for fun evening. Well the hype was already a lot but a recent clip of MC Stan performing isd going viral from the show, in the clip we see that Kapil is grooving on MC’s performance and this has made the fans quiet excited for the new episode check out some of the reactions to the viral clip:

Recently, MC Stan and Munawar Faruqui attended an event and spoke to the media.

Munawar when talking about Stan said, “Main isko bahut pehle se jaanta hoon. Artist bhi bahut crazy wala hai.”

Munawar and MC are both artists and know each other for their art according to Munawar and he revealed that he has been following MC Stan for a long time now. He was excited to be there with him.

MC Stan revealed a song that will be soon launched and will drop more songs frequently. He is also going on a tour in the first week of March, to which, Munawar urged everyone to buy tickets.

