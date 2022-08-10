MC Stan and Munawar Faruqui talk about their bond at a recent event; reveal some upcoming projects

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting story from the Tellyworld and we like to be at the forefront of delivering news from the TV world to our readers who love to keep themselves updates with the happening around. Now we have what MC Stan and Munawar Faruqui getting candid with the media at a recent event.

Also read: Exclusive! Casting Director Shubham Singh talks about his journey in the TV industry, favorite TV actors and more, check out

MC Stan is one such name that is on everyone’s minds right now as the rapper won the Bigg Boss 16 trophy and has a massive fan following.

Munawar Faruqui has remained a stellar stand-up comedian and very recently, also won the show Lock Upp with his real performance and relatable stance.

Recently, the two stars were seen attending an event, at which they talked to the media about various things.

Check out:

About his life after Bigg Boss, now that he is seen, MC Stan said that he is missing his Mandali and others too from Bigg Boss. About him being lowkey and not so much out and about after his win in the show, he said that he has always been like that. I was completing my work after getting out, some pending videos and he is not a keen party-goer.

Soon, Munawar Joined him and he talked about his upcoming work. “Kuch bada project aa raha hai, main kaam kar raha hoon,” said the comedian.

Munawar also recently posted a new video on his YT channel which he probably referred to and that he might not be seen in a reality show but something big is coming up. About the big project, he said it can be out around April-May.

Munawar when talking about Stan said, “Main isko bahut pehle se jaanta hoon. Artist bhi bahut crazy wala hai.”

Munawar and MC are both artists and know each other for their art according to Munawar and he revealed that he has been following MC Stan for a long time now. He was excited to be there with him.

MC Stan revealed a song that will be soon launched and will drop more songs frequently. He is also going on a tour in the first week of March, to which, Munawar urged everyone to buy tickets.

Also read: Exclusive! Shiv Thakare reveals how his journey would have been without Archana Gautam and why he never rebbled against MC Stan’s sexist remarks in the house, check out