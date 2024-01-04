Kapil Sharma MOST GOOGLED questions – Here’s what Google says before The Great Indian Kapil Show

MUMBAI : Kapil Sharma is one of the most famous personalities in the entertainment industry. He is not only a stand-up comedian, but also an anchor and has made quite a mark in the industry. While he started his journey on television, he was followed and appreciated by many of Bollywood’s famous personalities.

He became insanely famous with his show The Kapil Sharma Show and it was only recently that he has come up with a new show and that many of the cast members of The Kapil Sharma Show will be brought on board. The show has launched on Netflix as The Great Indian Kapil Show.

While we know many things about Kapil, let us look at some of the most googled questions about the actor.

What is Kapil Sharma’s real name?

Kapil Sharma’s real name is Kapil Punj. He changed it to Sharma because he thought that the viewers will be able to connect better with the surname.

Where does Kapil Sharma live?

In addition to a bungalow in his home city of Punjab, Kapil has several properties in Mumbai. Kapil resides in Andheri West's DLH Enclave, one of the most upscale neighborhoods in Mumbai's western suburbs, with his mother, wife Ginni Chatrath, and daughter. The sources claim that he paid about Rs 15 crores for the flat.

Why was Kapil Sharma banned?

Kapil Sharma was not banned. However, on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chat show, Kapil revealed that he was banned from saying a few words on the show. He was apparently banned from the channel for using the word ‘pagal’.

When did Kapil Sharma get married?

In December of 2018, Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath tied the knot. Afterwards, the two hosted two receptions, one in Mumbai and one in Amritsar. Together, Kapil and Ginni are parents to two children: a daughter named Anayra and a son named Trishaan.

How much does Kapil Sharma’s show cost?

Depending on the type of ticket and seat availability, the show may change. The cost of a show ticket often ranges from 500 to 3000 rupees or more. The ordinary tickets are often priced between Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000, while the VIP seats are typically the most costly, costing up to Rs. 3000. Between these two price points are possible ranges for premium tickets.



