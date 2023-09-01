Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer Mahajani’s Ishq Mein Ghayal is a direct knockoff of The Vampire Dairies, Fans share disappointment over the internet!

The show is set around the story of two brothers who fall in love with the same girl, and the brothers are werewolves and vampires.
MUMBAI :A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on floors. There are some that are all set for a launch in the upcoming days. The rest are already on air and are entertaining the viewers.

Ishq Mein Ghayal is one of the latest to grab the headlines for the wrong reasons. The promo for ‘Ishq Mein Ghayal’ was recently released, and audiences gave a mixed reaction to the promo. While fans of the actors were excited by the general consensus that the show is that: a rip off of the famous Hollywood series ‘The Vampire Diaries’, but with w

The show stars Karan Kundra who grabbed the headlines for his love story with Tejasswi which began in the house and till today they are called one of the most adorable couples on television. Karan was recently seen as a Jailor in Lock Upp Season 1 and as the host of Dance Deewane Juniors.

Karan will be seen opposite Reem Shaikh and playing the role of Gashmeer Mahajani’s brother. 

The show is set around the story of two brothers who fall in love with the same girl, and the brothers are werewolves and vampires. The initial episodes of the supernatural series were shot in Mussoorie and Dehradun. While the tentative title of the show was Bhediya, when the promos were released yesterday, the final title of the show was announced as ‘Ishq Mein Ghayal’.

Fans cannot believe that the show would just rip off the original and just change the characters from vampires to werewolves. Otherwise, the show is a complete knock-off version of The Vampire Dairies as it even copies the iconic dialogue of Damon Salvatore from the original American Series, ‘Hello, Brother’. 

While the show has been mocked relentlessly, here are some of the reactions:

Other reactions included sentiments like, “So so cringe, not the Hello Brother” while another user said, “Bro like kyu???.......JUST WHY??????? LIKE LITERALLY????.......THEY THOUGHT THEY CAN COPY TVD?!?!?!.......AND WTF IS 'HELLO BROTHER'?!?!?!.....PLLZZZ MATT KARO AISA!!!!....POORI DUNIYA MEIN SE TUMHE DAMON AUR STEFAN KA CHARACTER HI MILLA THA GNDI RECREATION KE LIYE.” A netizen went on to say, “Itni achi series ka kya satyanaash kr rahe ho?!?!?!?!?!? Aur koi kaam ni bacha tha? Bhagwaan ka vaasta hai aese ghatia kaam na kiya karo.” 

