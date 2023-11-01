Karan Kundrra begins shooting for his upcoming show ‘Ishq me Ghayal’

MUMBAI : Karan Kundar has become a household name after his stint on Bigg Boss. The actor has now begun shooting for his next project titled ‘Ishq Me Ghayal’. The show is a thriller fantasy show that is based primarily on vampires and werewolves.Also Read-This is how much Karan Kundra is charging per episode for his new Colors show, Ishq Mein Ghayal! Check it out!Karan has been a part of well-known TV shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Dil Hi Toh Hai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, and many more.Ishq Me Ghayal stars Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Kundra, and Reem Shaikh. The show will air at 8:00 PM on Saturdays and Sundays and replace Naagin 6. The show is bankrolled by Mamta Patnaik & Yash Patnaik under the banner of Beyond Dreams ProductionsAlso Read-Take a look at Karan Kundrra’s exceptional journey; from TV’s chocolate boy, to a reality star and host, and now a heartthrob!Fans of Karan will be super excited to know about his new project.For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.Credit-Koimoi
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 01/11/2023 - 11:16
