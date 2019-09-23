News

Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Parth Samthaan’s casual yet cool pose will woo you; check the picture

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Sep 2019 02:57 PM

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan, who is currently seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, never fails to woo his fans. The actor is quite active on social media and once again he has shared a picture of himself that will certainly captivate you. 

In the picture, Parth can be seen wearing a white shirt teamed up with a pair of light blue denims and matching shoes as he strikes a pose for the camera while leaning against a wall. His simple yet stylish look will certainly give you some style goals.     

Check out his picture right here:

On the professional front, Parth started off by being a part of episodic shows such as Life OK's Savdhaan India, MTV India's Webbed, Bindass's Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Zing's Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. His first lead role was Prithvi Sanyal in Best Friends Forever. Later, he was seen as Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. Currently, he is winning hearts by playing the role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. 

Tags > Karan Singh Grover, Mr Bajaj, Balaji Telefilms, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Star Plus, Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna’s pregnancy, Mohini, Nivedita, Komolika’s allegations, Basu family, pregnancy truth, Dirty Blood, Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama, KTellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Sargun Mehta
Sargun Mehta
Sonal Handa
Sonal Handa
Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor
Rithvik Dhanjani
Rithvik Dhanjani
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Itishree Singh

past seven days