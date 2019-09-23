Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Parth Samthaan’s casual yet cool pose will woo you; check the picture

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan, who is currently seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, never fails to woo his fans. The actor is quite active on social media and once again he has shared a picture of himself that will certainly captivate you.



In the picture, Parth can be seen wearing a white shirt teamed up with a pair of light blue denims and matching shoes as he strikes a pose for the camera while leaning against a wall. His simple yet stylish look will certainly give you some style goals.



Check out his picture right here:



On the professional front, Parth started off by being a part of episodic shows such as Life OK's Savdhaan India, MTV India's Webbed, Bindass's Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Zing's Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. His first lead role was Prithvi Sanyal in Best Friends Forever. Later, he was seen as Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. Currently, he is winning hearts by playing the role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.