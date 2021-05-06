Kashmera Shah raises her hotness quotient in a sultry red bikini and puts forth a BOLD message for haters; READ

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 challenger Kashmera Shah has been sharing major fitness goals amid the pandemic. She shed down a couple of kilos and her latest avatar is irresistible. The actress has been sharing pictures of herself in a bikini but gets trolled for it every now and then.

She has now slipped into a red sultry look and to begin with, even the trolls would have to ‘forcefully’ spread hate this time!

For the unversed, Kashmera is doing her bit towards normalizing such clothes in the country. That seems the motive as the actress has long been spreading positivity around it. Unfortunately, sometimes she has to pay the price as a section of social media users troll her over her attire.

Even husband Krushna Abhishek faced wrath in the past.

Also Read: Anagha Bhosale on working with Apurva Agnihotri in Anupamaa: He is one happy soul and its lovely sharing screen space with him

In the latest post, Kashmera is spotted posing in a red sultry bikini. The beauty wore a trendy piece with cutouts at the sides of the waist. She complimented her attire with a blue satin shirt and kept her tresses loose. Kashmera Shah opted for minimal dewy makeup.

She seemed to be posing in her bedroom and we can’t deny that we’re drooling over her look.

But it was the caption that grabbed most eyeballs. “Verified I have enough critics already. But the loudest voice I hear is my own. I am my own cheerleader. So go ahead and have a field day trolling. After all, you also need something to do with your life my dear haters.”, the Bigg Boss 14 challenger had written.

Check it out below:

Even actress Ankita Lokhande took to the comment section and expressed her likings. She wrote, “So so motivating Kashmera. Wish to have a body like u.”.

Well, Kashmera Shah is clearly ageing like a fine wine!

Also Read: Imlie actor Faisal Sayeed tests positive for Coronavirus

Credit: Koimoi