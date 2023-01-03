Kashmera Shah reveals why she publicly kissed Krushna Abhishek, says, “I missed him very much. I was PDA-starved…”

Many thought she was drunk and later when her hubby comedian/actor Krushna Abhishek came out to get her, she pulled him and kissed him on the lips. Netizens trolled her behavior and were shocked.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 09:14
Krushna Abhishek

MUMBAI: Kashmera Shah who has made her mark in a number of Tv shows and Bollywood films was recently trolled for her behavior in front of the paparazzi. She posed for the shutterbugs and could barely hold her balance. Many thought she was drunk and later when her hubby comedian/actor Krushna Abhishek came out to get her, she pulled him and kissed him on the lips. Netizens trolled her behavior and were shocked.

Also Read- This is what comedian Krushna Abhishek has to say about the court's judgement about not using Amitabh Bachchan’s vocie and pictures without his consent, Read on to Know

Giving her side of the story, the ‘Wake Up Sid’ actress said, “Yes, I know people thought I was heavily drunk and therefore could not stand properly. The real reason was I was jetlagged. I had just returned from LA, reached home and then went to the party, so I could barely stand. I did have a glass of wine so if that made me tipsy, I wouldn't know.”

Kashmera further added, “Yes I was pulling my husband towards me and indulging in PDA because I had not met him for a long time. It was almost 3 weeks and I missed him very much. I was PDA-starved and that's why I kissed Krushna at the party publicly. I was also missing my kids. Next, we are planning to go to LA again soon for a holiday.”

Check out the video here;

Also Read- Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Kashmera Shah talks about Pratik’s game and disagrees with Tejasswi and Abhijeet point of Shamita using Nishant to go ahead in the game

Kashmera has also shown her support for Rakhi Sawant saying that they both are frenemies, since they too have had their share of fights but if Rakhi is going through a tough time she is there for her and will stand by her.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-TOI

Kashmera Shah Krushna Abhishek Baat Hamari Pakki Hai Kabhi Kabhii Pyaar Kabhi Kabhii Yaar FOURPLAY The Kapil Sharma Show TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 09:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Mahima Gupta roped in for Baalveer season 3, deets inside
MUMBAI : Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Exclusive! Aditya Ranvijay Singh roped in to be part of Baal Veer 3
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Telly world. We are always at the forefront of delivering...
Spoiler Alert! Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Amrita thinks Dilpreet is selfish to not let Sanjot meet Maan, Dilpreet apologizes
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
On Indian Idol 13, Shraddha Kapoor expresses her gratitude to Mohit Suri for letting her record the song'Teri Galliyan'in Ek Villain
MUMBAI: Holi is the festival of positivity, love and togetherness! Celebrating this most revered festival with much...
Kriti Sanon loses her cool when a journalist asks her about Kartik Aaryan at an event, says “Is this the platform to talk about that?”
MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon is amongst the top stars of the industry who has made her mark with her brilliant performances in...
Recent Stories
Kriti Sanon loses her cool when a journalist asks her about Kartik Aaryan at an event, says “Is this the platform to talk about
Kriti Sanon loses her cool when a journalist asks her about Kartik Aaryan at an event, says “Is this the platform to talk about that?”

Latest Video

Related Stories
Baalveer season 3
Exclusive! Mahima Gupta roped in for Baalveer season 3, deets inside
ADITYA RANVIJAY SINGH
Exclusive! Aditya Ranvijay Singh roped in to be part of Baal Veer 3
Shraddha Kapoor
On Indian Idol 13, Shraddha Kapoor expresses her gratitude to Mohit Suri for letting her record the song'Teri Galliyan'in Ek Villain
Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam plans on moving to Mumbai, deets inside
Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam plans on moving to Mumbai, deets inside
Will Ali be able to save Marjeena from the Shehzada’s evil intentions?
Will Ali be able to save Marjeena from the Shehzada’s evil intentions?
Gashmeer Mahajani impresses us with his Sharp-Wit as he takes a Q & A session; check out some of his replies here
Gashmeer Mahajani impresses us with his Sharp-Wit as he takes a Q & A session; check out some of his replies here