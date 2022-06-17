Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui won’t be a part of this season

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks and didn’t give the host Rohit a chance to get angry.

The makers are coming up with the new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun.

The confirmed contestants of the show are lSriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani

As per sources, it's confirmed that Munawar won’t be a part of the season as the shooting has almost ended and the show is all set to go on air on 2 July 2022. The actor hasn’t reached South Africa yet.

There is a strong buzz doing the rounds that he might not be a part of the show anymore.

Fans would be disappointed with this news, but it seems like there was some issue with Munawar flying to South Africa.

Well, we might see him in Bigg Boss OTT or Bigg Boss 16.

Last year, the show was a huge success and it became the number one reality show on television.

