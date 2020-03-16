Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shocking! Check out what the contestants are up to in South Africa

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks and didn’t give the host Rohit a chance to get angry.

The makers are coming up with the new season.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

The contestants are doing all daredevil stunts and facing their fears, but at times, to get the tension out and to calm down, the contestants try to have fun.

We came across a video where one can see Tushar and Nishant teaching the contestants how to ease out before the stunts. They are training them to do some steps.

The gang is seen having some fun on the sets of the show.

Well, there is no doubt that this year also, the show will be doing well as the contestants have gone all out and have given their best.

The show will be going on air on on Colors at 9 PM on the weekends.

