Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shocking! Check out what the contestants are up to in South Africa

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will be beginning soon, and the contestants have already shot for the show. Now, we came across a BTS of the contestants doing a small dance to ease themselves before the stunts happens.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 06/24/2022 - 19:36
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shocking! Check out what the contestants are up to in South Africa in the BTS video

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks and didn’t give the host Rohit a chance to get angry.

The makers are coming up with the new season.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

The contestants are doing all daredevil stunts and facing their fears, but at times, to get the tension out and to calm down, the contestants try to have fun.

(ALSO Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! Shivangi Joshi nominates Mohsin Khan and Randeep Rai to participate in the next season, talks about her journey from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to KKK)

We came across a video where one can see Tushar and Nishant teaching the contestants how to ease out before the stunts. They are training them to do some steps.

The gang is seen having some fun on the sets of the show.

Well, there is no doubt that this year also, the show will be doing well as the contestants have gone all out and have given their best.

The show will be going on air on on Colors at 9 PM on the weekends.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui won’t be a part of this season)

Nishant Bhat Pratik Sehajpal Nikki Tamboli Colors Voot KATRA KATRA Reality show Bharti Harsh Bigg Boss 15 ! Munawar Faruqui Sriti Jha Rubina Dilaik Shivangi Joshi Chetna Pande RAJIV ADATIA Tushar Kalia Erika Packard Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh and Aneri Vajani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
1
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
1

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 06/24/2022 - 19:36

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Explosive! Salman Khan opens up on whether he will host Bigg Boss 16
MUMBAI: Salman Khan has hosted a majority of the seasons of controversial reality show Bigg Boss. Even though he is...
Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi: The crew members and stuntmen try every stunt before the contestant dives into it; the most challenging part is getting the right contestants: Sheetal, Head, Non-Fiction Shows, Colors
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
EXCLUSIVE! Simran Budharup wasn't born in India; actress gets candid about her childhood, schooling and more
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
EXCLUSIVE! After Neha Mehta's accusation on TMKOC makers not clearing her dues, Neela Telefilms issues a CLARIFICATION
MUMBAI: Actress Neha Mehta is once again in the headlines these days.  Neha who played the role of Anjali Taarak Mehta...
Exclusive! I want to play women-oriented roles, as I want to change the mindset of people: Kundali Bhagya’s Niya Sharma
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produce Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of...
OMG! Are Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani getting married?
MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who have been rumoured to be dating, continue to drop hints about their...
Recent Stories
OMG! Are Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani getting married?
OMG! Are Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani getting married?
Latest Video