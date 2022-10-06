Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: What! Rohit Shetty plays a shocking prank on Rubina Dilaik

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will begin soon. Now, we came across a video where one can see Rohit Shetty giving a dare to Rubina.

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks and didn’t give the host Rohit a chance to get angry.

The makers are coming up with the new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

As we had reported earlier, the contestants have flown down to South Africa and the shoot has begun.

The contestants are going all out to give their best, do all the stunts, and face their fears.

Now, we came across a video where Rohit Shetty plays a prank on Rubina Dilaik. He brings a frog in front of her and tells her to kiss it, but she is scared and refuses to do so.

Well, the video is a very funny one and will leave you in splits.

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Latest Video