Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 : Wow! Check out This special gesture of Rohit Shetty for Kanika Mann and Nishant Bhat

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The makers are coming up with the new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Mohit Malik, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Kanika Mann, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

As we had reported earlier the contestants have flown down to South Africa and now they have begun to shoot the promo for the show.

The show has begun with the shoot for a new season and even the host of the show Rohit Shetty has reached SA.

The contestants are doing all dare – devil stunts and facing their fears but at times to get out the tension and to calm down the contestants do a lot of fun stuff BTS so that they calm themselves down.

The stunts in the show are very difficult to do and the contestants are going all out to perform the stunts.

During one of the tough stunts, Kanika Mann and Nishant Bhat performed that stunt very well and the host Rohit Shetty was so impressed by their performance, that he saluted them for the same.

As we know, it’s not that easy to impress Rohit Shetty but it seems like Kanika Mann and Nishant Bhat have done so.

The show will be going on-air on 2nd July 2022 on Colors at 9 pm on the weekends.

