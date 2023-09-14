Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Whoa! From Hina Khan to Mr Faisu, check out the remuneration given to these challengers

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons. The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears. The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television. The show has begun and the audience has given this season thumbs up. This time, all the contestants are going all out to give their best at the stunts.

Now, the makers have brought in new stars to the shows who were a part of the previous seasons. And their remuneration will make your jaws drop.

Hina Khan

The beautiful actress who was part of season 8 wss paid Rs 4.5 lakhs per episode and is getting even more for season 13.

Mr Faisu

He was the highest paid contestant on season 12 and was paid a whopping Rs 17 lakhs per episode and is getting around the same even now.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Divyanka was part of season 11 and was paid Rs 10 lakhs per episode and now is getting way more than that.

