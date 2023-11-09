Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Shocking! Faisal Shaikh defeats Dino James, makes him abort for the first time on the show

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television.

The show has begun and the audience has given this season thumbs up. This time, all the contestants are going all out to give their best to the stunts.

Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the contestants of the show.

In yesterday's episode, we did see how Aishwarya Sharma got saved from elimination as Rohit Shetty and the makers of the show decided that there wouldn't be any elimination.

Also Read : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : OMG! Rohit Shetty refuses to cast Shiv Thakare due to nepotism)

Now in the new promo, one would see how Faisal Shaikh will enter the show as a challenger and he would challenge Dino for a stunt.

He would do an underwater stunt where his legs would be locked and he would have to go underwater and would have to unlock it and he sets a benchmark for Dino to complete it.

Dino wouldn't be able to finish the task and would abort his first ever task on the show which will shock Rohit Shetty and the contestants of the show.

Well, there is no doubt that Faisal Shaikh was one of the best contestants in his season and no wonder he emerged as the first runner up of the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Exclusive! "I may or may not do Bigg Boss, it depends when I get the offer; no one can handle Archana the way I did as that's the bond we share" - Anjali Anand)