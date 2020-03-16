Khatron Ke Khiladi: Exclusive! I didn’t like Rajiv in Bigg Boss, but on this show, I have a great bond with him; Rubina is my neighbour, so we get along like a house on fire: Nishant Bhat

MUMBAI: Nishant Bhat is one of the well-known choreographers of television. Recently, he grabbed the headlines for his game in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT.

While in the show, he did show his caliber of playing the game and he was the first runner-up. Post Bigg Boss OTT, Nishant continued to play the game in Season 15.

The audience loved his game. They said that he deserved to be in the finale of the show.

Nishant was not only the finalist in Bigg Boss OTT but also in Bigg Boss Season 15.

These days, he is grabbing the headlines for his participation in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the choreographer and asked him about his bond with Rajiv and Rubina and more.

How is your bond with Rajiv Adatia and Rubina Dilaik?

Rajiv is mad and I share a great bond with him. I hated him in Bigg Boss, but here things are different here as there is no planning and plotting. On this show, I saw a different side to him, and we did a lot of masti and had fun on the sets of the show.

As far as Rubina is considered, she is my neighbour and we really get along with each other whenever we are free. Rubina, Sriti, and I keep dancing and having fun with each other.

Recently, Rubina’s anniversary passed by. Did you do anything special since she is away from Abhinav?

Well, nothing much. Abhinav keeps coming on the show again and again, which you’ll have seen in promo. Each creature becomes Abhinav, and then, Rubina doesn’t miss him.

Tell us something about your struggling days that helped you reach where you are today?

Since I joined the industry, I have seen days where I have eaten Parle-G and travelled by train. These real situations had helped in Bigg Boss and made me the strong person that I am. But in a show like Khatron Ke Khiladi, one cannot learn anything beforehand. How can you prepare yourself to fight with animals?The fact is that one mustn’t give up and shouldn’t run away.

Well, there is no doubt that Nishant will be a very strong contestant on the show and will go a long way.

