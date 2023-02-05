Khatron Ke Khiladi : Exclusive! Jigyasa Singh to participate in the upcoming season?

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will be beginning soon, and the makers have already started contacting celebrities for the show. As per sources, Jigyasa Singh has been approached for the show and things have worked out between the actress and the makers of the show and she is one of the confirmed contestants of the show.
Jigyasa Singh to participate in the upcoming season

MUMBAI :Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs, as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.

Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Faisal Shaikh was the first runner-up last season.

The new season will be coming up in a few months and makers have begun their preparations for it by starting to contact celebrities for the same.

ALSO READ :  Khatro Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Soundarya Sharma and Shiv Thakare are the first two confirmed contestants of the upcoming season?

As per sources, Jigyasa Singh was approached for the show and the talks were on between her and the makers of the show and now finally things have worked between the two and she has come on board as a contestant, though there is no confirmation on the same.

The show is still in the pre – production stage and soon will go on air.

The contestants are accepted to fly in the last week of May or first week of June.

Would you like to see Jigyasa Singh  on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ ;  Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! This is when the finale of the show to take place, scroll down to know

Credit -TellyUpdates

