Khatron Ke Khiladi: Finally! Shiv Thakre reveals how he is preparing for the upcoming season

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has begun and as we reported earlier, Shiv was the first confirmed contestant of the show. Recently, he revealed what preparation he has for the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 04/19/2023 - 16:39
Shiv Thakre

MUMBAI :    Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs, as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.

Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Faisal Shaikh was the first runner-up last season.

The new season will be coming up in a few months and makers have begun their preparations for it by starting to contact celebrities for the same.

( ALSO READ ; Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! This is when the finale of the show to take place, scroll down to know

We had reported earlier that Shiv Thakre has been approached for the show and he was the confirmed contestant of the reality show.

Now the actor has come out and has confirmed his participation on the show and he also revealed what preparation he is going through.

The actor said  he has started small preparations for the show. He has started to learn swimming so that I can do water stunts and I am not afraid of fire so I am going in well prepared.

He also said that he will do all the stunts with a lot of dedication and won’t let his fans down. .

Well, the fans and the audience are excited to see Shiv in the show and we all know that he will ace the stunts in the show.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Khatro Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Soundarya Sharma and Shiv Thakare are the first two confirmed contestants of the upcoming season?

 

 
 

Bigg Boss 15 Divya Agrawal Remo D'souza Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 sriti jan Shivangi Joshi pratk sehajpal Nishant Bhat RAJIV ADATIA Munawar Faisu Jannat Rohit Shetty khatron ke khiladi. Pratik Sehajpal Soundarya Sharma Shiv Thakare Prince Narula Asim Riaz Anjali Arora MUNAWAR FARUQUI Erica Fernandes Vishal Kotian Sharad Malhotra Surbhi Jyoti Shashank Vyas TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 04/19/2023 - 16:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Rakhi Sawant reveals she is going to invest in an IPL team
MUMBAI :Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed headlines for...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Abhimanyu confronts Akashra about him being Abhir's real father
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Anupamaa:Kya Baat Hai! Anupama shows her generosity again; admits vegetable vendor’s daughter in her dance class for free?
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang: Amazing! Radhika sees her ambitions becoming reality
MUMBAI :  Sony Entertainment Television’s fiction offering 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang' brings viewers the story of a girl of...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Oh No! Damayanti welcomes Shivendra with grand celebration, Shivendra fails to convince Damayanti
MUMBAI :Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Exclusive! Farzi actress Anurekha Bhagat roped in for Nishedh 2
MUMBAI :   Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital and...
Recent Stories
Avinash Soni roped in for movie Cheers
Exclusive! Sabka Sai actor Avinash Soni roped in for movie Cheers
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rakhi Sawant
What! Rakhi Sawant reveals she is going to invest in an IPL team
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Bigg Boss16 fame Shiv Thakare joins the action-packed lineup for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'
Krushna Abhishek
Really! Krushna Abhishek opens up about rumors of him returning to the Kapil Sharma Show, says “Baat paise par hi…”
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar
OMG! Fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein can’t wait anymore to see Satya and Sai’ wedding and are using THIS trend is proof of it! Check out some of the best reactions!
Rahil Azam
Rahil Azam from Star Bharat’s ‘Dheere Dheere Se’ to celebrate Eid this year with his family in Banglore.
Varun Dager
Shocking! India’s Best Dancer contestant Varun Dager gets assualted by the Delhi police, says “a policeman grabbed my har”