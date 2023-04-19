Khatron Ke Khiladi: Finally! Shiv Thakre reveals how he is preparing for the upcoming season

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs, as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.

Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Faisal Shaikh was the first runner-up last season.

The new season will be coming up in a few months and makers have begun their preparations for it by starting to contact celebrities for the same.

We had reported earlier that Shiv Thakre has been approached for the show and he was the confirmed contestant of the reality show.

Now the actor has come out and has confirmed his participation on the show and he also revealed what preparation he is going through.

The actor said he has started small preparations for the show. He has started to learn swimming so that I can do water stunts and I am not afraid of fire so I am going in well prepared.

He also said that he will do all the stunts with a lot of dedication and won’t let his fans down. .

Well, the fans and the audience are excited to see Shiv in the show and we all know that he will ace the stunts in the show.

