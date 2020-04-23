Khatron Ke Khiladi: Karan Patel makes fun of Malishka

MUMBAI: The very popular show Khatron Ke Khiladi is currently on its fear-defying 10th season. The contestants this year were the very popular TV celebrities including Karan Patel, RJ Malishka, Karishma Tanna, Shivin Narang, Dharmesh Yelande amongst others.

The show has seen some dangerous stunts and we have seen how the contestants have dealt with each and every stunt. Where some have to face their fears, on the other hand, some called it quits.

But thanks to the host of the show Rohit Shetty that he encourages the contestants to complete the task.

Now we came across a video where RJ Malishka and Balraj are doing a stunt. Where Balraj is blindfolded and Malishka is guiding him with the route.

Guess she gets confused and the car goes off-road and the contestants can’t stop laughing. Karan tells is the RJ sitting in the opposite direction. At one point he says now go to the other filed and actually the car goes there.

Karan is seen even imitating how he would have driven the car if he was inside with her. Dharmesh is see telling Karan to stop as he cannot control his laughter.

Well, this is the speciality of the show where on one side the contestants encourage each other on the other hand they also pull each other’s leg.

The best part is that all the contestants take it very sportingly and take the fun in good humour.

( VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, COLORS TV, VOOT, Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan)