Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Audience Verdict! Netizens feel that the show is scripted and the makers are trying to save Rubina Dilaik

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

In the last few episodes, we have seen how the show has been focusing on Rubina as the contestants keep targeting her.

We did see she argued with Mohit Malik where he had nominated her for the elimination stunt and posted that there was an argument with her.

Previously we had also seen how she had a tiff with Pratik but then things were sorted out between the two.

The audience feels that the show is scripted and the makers are focusing on Rubina and making her the star of the show.

Check out what the audience had to say:

Kajal Anand: The last season was very good and it never looked scripted but this one looks so scripted as the entire show is on Rubina and if you noticed all the contestants have an issue with her only and this seems to be planned it doesn’t look natural.

Karan Patel: The show is scripted for sure and it's turning to be a Bigg Boss show as most of the contestants instead of doing the stunts are fighting among each other and their target is Rubina, I feel this all is scripted and they want her to be in the limelight and hence the entire attention is on her.

Pooja Shah: I was a huge fan of Khatron Ke Khiladi but now I have lost interest in the show as it feels like everything is scripted and they are giving a lot of importance to Rubina which is not fair, every week she creates some problems and is seen on the show.

Venance D’Costa: Khatron Ke Khiladi used to be such an interesting show but in this season they have changed everything and at times I feel I am watching Bigg Boss and not Khatron Ke Khiladi. The show has lost its charm and clearly one can see how they are giving all the fame to Rubina.

Tina Shah: Khatron Ke Khiladi is for sure a scripted show and now I have lost interest in watching the episodes. Rubina is getting all the limelight for no reason and every week she has a tiff with someone or the other.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans are upset with the show and feel that they are biased toward Rubina.

Do you think that the makers are biased towards Rubina?

Let us know in the comments below.

