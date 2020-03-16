Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! “I am petrified of dogs and I had also stopped shooting for my show because of this reason, but today I am proud of myself that I completed a stunt that involved dogs”- Aneri Vajani

Aneri is grabbing the headlines for participating in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about the phobia she overcame after participating in the show, the feedback Rohit Shetty gave her and much more.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 02:00
Aneri Vajani

MUMBAI : Aneri Vajani ruled several hearts with her mature and powerful acting in Star Plus' show Anupamaa. The audience loved to watch the sister-brother duo of Anuj and Mukku. The actress became everyone's favourite in no time and got completely into the skin of her character.

Recently, the actress made headlines as the word of her getting finalized for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 got out. This was one of the reasons why she decided to opt out of Anupamaa.

( Also Read : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! Aneri Vajani talks about her journey in the show and reveals whether she overcame any fear.

Aneri was a competent contestant in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, but unfortunately, she was eliminated from the show last week.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about the phobia she overcame after participating in the show, the feedback Rohit Shetty gave her and much more.

What is the one phobia that you overcame on the show?

Everyone who knows me knows that I am petrified of dogs and I can’t stand them. Even while shooting for Nisha Aur Uske Cousins the shooting had stopped for 8 – 9 hours as I had to shoot with a germen Sheppard and I was crying for so many hours and this is something I don’t like to do while shooting, but the fear of a dog didn’t allow me to shoot. But now look at me, I have done a stunt that included dogs. In my mind, I only wanted to go ahead and kill it.

What is the feedback you got from Rohit Shetty?

He always told me I was strong and he was surprised with the way I performed. He was proud of me and kept telling me that I am very brave.

Did you bond very well with Sriti Jha? Tell us something about it.

To be honest, I am one of those who loves spending time with family and after so long when people are back in their homes, they would love to spend their time with family and friends. So I am giving everyone time and space. Once everyone gets time with their family we shall plan and meet somewhere.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Explosive! Here is the final list of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

About Author

