Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! Nishant Bhat talks about his journey and his bond with Pratik

Nishant Bhat is one of the known choreographers of television and recently he grabbed the headlines for his game in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT.

While in the show he did show his caliber of playing the game and he was the first runner-up of the show, post-Bigg Boss OTT Nishant continued to play the game in Season 15.

Even in this season, the audience has loved his game and they have said that he deserved to be in the finale of the show.

Nishant was not only the finalist in Bigg Boss OTT but also in Bigg Boss Season 15.

These days he is grabbing the headlines for his participation in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the choreographer and asked him about his journey and his bond with Pratik and much more.

Tell us something about your journey on the show.

The journey has just started and has a long way to go, didn’t expect it to be so difficult but the stunts are really difficult. In Bigg Boss, I used to do teen – Paanch with everyone but now it’s happening to me, but it's fine as this is a lifetime experience.

Rohit Shetty always encourages everyone while doing the stunts. How has your bond been with him?

Rohit Sir has said that this time the contestants are very stubborn and they are doing all the stunts and very less aborts have happened. He definitely motivates a lot and if he doesn’t then there is no energy left, he needs to push us then only we can perform better. It was great working with him, the aura is only so positive.

How is your bond with Pratik on the show?

In Bigg Boss, Pratik and I were staying together and having fun and doing all the masti together. But this show is only different. It’s like the survival of the fittest as it’s a very difficult show. Whenever we do any stunt we motivate each other and the brotherhood bond is continued over here too.

How is your bond with the rest of the contestants?

You know me. I get along with everyone on the show as I am a very funny person. I know a lot of people from before on the show. Even with the new generation like Faisu or Jannat I have a great bond of friendship.

I have also built a great bond of friendship with Sriti Jha, we do stunts from the city and have meals at times.

Well, there is no doubt that Nishant will be a very strong contestant on the show and will go a long way.

