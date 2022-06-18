Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Kya Baat Hai! Rohit Shetty shares the new promo of the show where he is seen doing some daredevil stunts

The new season of the show will begin soon and in the promos one can see the dangerous stunts done by the contestants of the show. In the latest promo Rohit Shetty is seen performing all the stunts and he has shown his dare devil side.

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The makers are coming up with the new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

As we had reported earlier the contestants have flown down to South Africa and now they have begun to shoot the promo of the show.

The show has begun with the shoot for a new reason and even the host of the show Rohit Shetty has reached the SA.

( ALSO Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! Shivangi Joshi nominates Mohsin Khan and Randeep Rai to participate in the next season, talks about her journey from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to KKK

The new promo of the show is out and one can see Rohit Shetty doing all the stunts in the show before the contestants does it and he is also seen jumping from a truck onto a helicopter and the stunt looks dangerous.

Seems like the task master has shown the teaser of the show and the fans are super excited for the new season to begin.

The show will be going on air on 2nd July 2022 on Colors at 9pm on the weekends.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

( ALSO READ - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui won’t be a part of this season

