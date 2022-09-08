Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: OMG! Check out the shocking reaction of Mohit Malik on the people who trolled him for insulting Rubina Dilaik

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is a bit about Content Ke Khiladi and the saying seems to be true. This time, Rubina Dilaik is making news for her verbal sparring with Tushar Kalia and Mohit Malik. Yesterday, fans of Rubina Dilaik slammed Mohit Malik on social media for insulting the former. However, Mohit Malik took to twitter to give a befitting reply to the trolls.

Also Read:Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Shocking! Rubina Dilaik accuses Mohit Malik of targeting her; says “I don’t chill with anyone so put me in the elimination task”

Mohit Malik who was called out by the fans of the actress tweeted, "We are all our doing our best and playing the game in good spirit. I believe that whatever happens in the game, stays in the game and it's all eventually in healthy spirit..so requesting everyone to keep calm and realize that at the end of the day it's just a game...#KKK12."

Also Read:WOW! Rubina Dilaik had a reunion party with these Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants

The spats have taken the form of duels in Bigg Boss and fans are surprised. It seems both of them were supposed to do a partner stunt together. They have hardly teamed up on the show. It was a reptile related stunt and Rubina Dilaik said that she is scared of snakes. Mohit Malik taunted her that she only wants to do stunts where she gets seen more on TV. This upset the lady.

Credit: BollywoodLife