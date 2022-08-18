Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: shocking! Check out the top two contestants of the show

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred per cent.

In the previous episode, we did see how the contestants did the dangerous stunts and impressed the host Rohit Shetty.

Every contestant would love to be in the finale of the show as everyone is very strong and they are giving their 10000 per cent in the show.
 
 Tellychkakar has always been in the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Tushar Kalia and Faisal Shaikh have made it to the top two contestants though there is no confirmation on the same.

As per fan clubs they have declared them as the top two contestants of the show and fairly deserved as they are very strong contestants of the show.

Both of them ace the stunts and have impressed Rohit Shetty and it would be interesting to see who would be the winner of the show.

Who according to you would win the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

