Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Shocking! Nishant Bhat talks about a horrific dream that he saw about Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred percent.

In the upcoming episode, Nishant will be following the steps of Rubina Dilaik where he would begin to have dreams like her.

He tells Rohit Shetty that these days even he is getting dreams and recently he saw a dream where Abhinav was bald and he was looking in a weird way.

That’s when Rohit brings a weird creature and tells Rubina to kiss it thinking it's Abhinav.

The video is a funny one and will leave you in splits.

It seems the upcoming episode is filled with entertaining as well as dangerous stunts.

This season is the most successful one and is topping the TRP charts and is in the second position, thereby becoming the number one reality show.

