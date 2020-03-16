Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Shocking! Nishant Bhat talks about a horrific dream that he saw about Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

In the upcoming episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Nishant will be seen walking on the steps of Rubina where he will also be getting dreams just like her and will narrate a horrific dream.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 07/28/2022 - 14:33
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Shocking! Nishant Bhat talks about a horrific dream that he saw about Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Sh

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred percent.

( Also Read -  Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Hilarious! Rajiv Adatia’s heartfelt letter yet again leaves everyone in splits )

In the upcoming episode, Nishant will be following the steps of Rubina Dilaik where he would begin to have dreams like her.

He tells Rohit Shetty that these days even he is getting dreams and recently he saw a dream where Abhinav was bald and he was looking in a weird way.

That’s when Rohit brings a weird creature and tells Rubina to kiss it thinking it's Abhinav.

The video is a funny one and will leave you in splits.

It seems the upcoming episode is filled with entertaining as well as dangerous stunts.

This season is the most successful one and is topping the TRP charts and is in the second position, thereby becoming the number one reality show.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! Netizens vote for their favourite team for the upcoming episode  )

Nishant Bhat Pratik Sehajpal Nikki Tamboli Colors Voot KATRA KATRA Reality show Bharti Harsh Bigg Boss 15 ! Munawar Faruqui Sriti Jha Rubina Dilaik Shivangi Joshi Chetna Pande RAJIV ADATIA Tushar Kalia Erika Packard Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh and Aneri Vajani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 07/28/2022 - 14:33

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dance India Dance Super Moms: Exclusive! Rapper Badshah to grace the show in the upcoming episode
MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters...
Sara Ali Khan misses 'Atrangi Re' days as she wishes costar Dhanush on his Birthday
MUMBAI : In the video, Sara can be seen doing a Bhangra step in front of Dhanush in a south Indian attire on the sets...
Maddam Sir: Excellent! Haseena Malik to help Mahila Police Thana to solve the case but with a twist
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop-comedy drama series on small screens. The show stars Gulki...
Wagle Ki Duniya- Nayi Peedhi Ke Naye Kissey: Father’s Love! Rajesh turns restless for Sakhi
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Channa Mereya: Goldie goes against his family, how will Ginni tolerate this?
MUMBAI:Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows...
Shocking! ‘Looks like boring’ netizens on the Deepika Padukone’s look of Pathaan
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Pathaan which has Shahrukh Khan in the leading role has been the talk of the town ever since it...
Recent Stories
SARA
Sara Ali Khan misses 'Atrangi Re' days as she wishes costar Dhanush on his Birthday
Latest Video