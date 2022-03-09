Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Shocking! Rohit Shetty plays yet another prank on Rajiv Adatia and seems like he will hear a 'Hiss' for a long time, See Rajiv's reaction here

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry or upset.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

ALSO READ - Shocking! Jannat Zubair reveals that there were problems between she and her brother Ayan says “ He didn't want me as a sister and told dad that he doesn't love me”

We have seen how the contestants are going all out, performing all the stunts, and giving their hundred percent.

In the upcoming episode, Rohit Shetty will once again plan a prank on Rajiv where he will put some snakes on him and Rajiv will be frightened to his core, thinking of a way to rid himself of them!

He tells everyone that he doesn’t know why he agreed for the show and screams for help, while all the other contestants burst out in laughter seeing him.

There is no doubt that Rajiv is the entertainer of the show and he keeps entertaining the audience and the contestants of the show.

Well, seems like the upcoming episode is going to be an entertaining one that will leave you in splits.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - SURPRISING! Jannat Zubair is more popular than these Bollywood A-List actors; here's how