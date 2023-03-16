Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Asim Riaz to be a part of the show; offered a huge amount to participate in the upcoming season?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs, as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.

Arjun Bijlani emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was the first runner up.

The new season will be coming up in a few months and the makers have begun their preparation for it, where they have begun to contact celebrities.

As per sources, Asim Riaz has been offered to be a part of the show and the talks are on, though there is no confirmation on the same.

As per reports, he has been paid a huge amount to come on board. Hee was offered the show last year as well, but due to some reasons, he couldn’t be part of the show.

If there is any truth to this news, fans would be excited to watch him on the show.

