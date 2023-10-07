Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Archana Gautam talks about her relationship with Aishwarya Sharma and Nyra Banerjee and the fight with Shiv Thakare

MUMBAI :Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018. She represented India at Miss Cosmos World 2018 and won the title of Most Talent 2018.

But, she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she was seen as one of the show's strongest contestants and the show's finalists. She emerged as the third runner-up.

ALSO READ : Uff! After her stint in Bigg Boss 16, check out the transformation of Archana Gautam

Since day one, she had made a place in the show as well as in the hearts of the audience. Soon enough, everyone knew that she would be one of the show's finalists.

These days, she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13”.

The shoot of the show is over and the contestants are back to India and now TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what she has to say about her fight with Shiv Thakare and her relationship with Aishwarya Sharma.

The actress said “ The fight with Shiv is over and now we are friends and Aishwarya Sharma and Nyara are my life, in our relationship, I am the mother–in–law, Nyra is the daughter and Aishwarya is the daughter-a in – a law that the is a bond we share”

Well, Archana has aced all the stunts in the show and has emerged as the strongest contestant on the show.

There is no doubt that Archana is a very strong contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi and will ace all the stunts.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Did you know that Archana Gautam was worried she was the only contestant to not receive any offers inside the Bigg Boss 16 house? This is what she has to say now!