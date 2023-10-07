Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Archana Gautam talks about her relationship with Aishwarya Sharma and Nyra Banerjee and the fight with Shiv Thakare

Archana Gautam is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television. In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what she has to say about her fight with Shiv Thakare and her relationship with Aishwarya Sharma.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 07/10/2023 - 05:30
Nyra Banerjee and the fight with Shiv Thakare

MUMBAI :Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018. She represented India at Miss Cosmos World 2018 and won the title of Most Talent 2018.

But, she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she was seen as one of the show's strongest contestants and the show's finalists. She emerged as the third runner-up.

ALSO READ :  Uff! After her stint in Bigg Boss 16, check out the transformation of Archana Gautam

Since day one, she had made a place in the show as well as in the hearts of the audience. Soon enough, everyone knew that she would be one of the show's finalists.

These days, she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13”.

The shoot of the show is over and the contestants are back to India and now TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what she has to say about her fight with Shiv Thakare and her relationship with Aishwarya Sharma.

The actress said “ The fight with Shiv is over and now we are friends and Aishwarya Sharma and Nyara are my life, in our relationship, I am the mother–in–law, Nyra is the daughter and Aishwarya is the daughter-a in – a law that the is a bond we share”

Well, Archana has aced all the stunts in the show and has emerged as the strongest contestant on the show.

There is no doubt that Archana is a very strong contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi and will ace all the stunts.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :  Exclusive! Did you know that Archana Gautam was worried she was the only contestant to not receive any offers inside the Bigg Boss 16 house? This is what she has to say now!

 

Archana Gautam Archana Gautam Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 16 Baba Siddique Iftar Party Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull Colors Nimrit Kaur Ahluawalia Harsh Limbachiya Punit J Pathak Shiv Thakre Bigg Boss Abdu Gulshan Gautam Archana Gautam brother
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 07/10/2023 - 05:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Mark Your Calendars: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue to Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
MUMBAI :The much-awaited look of Shah Rukh Khan's mega film, 'Jawan', is all set to be unveiled on 10th July at 10:30am...
Monika Bhadoriya: Comedy shows have changed over the years
MUMBAI: Actress Monika Bhadoriya says that the comedy genre, in both TV and films, has evolved over the years. The...
Arjun Bijlani reveals what keeps him going as he juggles between two shows!
MUMBAI :Being a TV actor is far from easy, even though our favorite television shows captivate us. This holds...
Whoa! Check out these Television beauties who donned bridal looks inspired by Bollywood actresses
MUMBAI :Wedding sequences in Tv shows are something that grabs instant attention. Fans love to watch a good wedding...
Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Rani Mukerji
MUMBAI :Rani Mukerji is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. She started her career with the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Ashwini decides to tell the truth to Bhavani
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
Mark Your Calendars: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue to Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
Latest Video
Related Stories
JANNAT ZUBAIR
Wow! Jannat Zubair reacts on Faisu entering Khatron Ke Khiladi; breaks silence on returning to television and participating in Bigg Boss
Paridhi Sharma
Exclusive! Paridhi Sharma breaks her silence on participating in Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi; also reveals what type of reality shows she would like to be a part of
TRP ratings”
Shocking! Rubina Dilaik exposes award shows, says “I cried my heart out and was left heartbroken when I didn’t receive my award for the show which was on top of the TRP ratings”
Puneet Sharma
OMG! Did Bigg Boss 11 contestants Puneet Sharma and Bandagi Kalra have se* in the bathroom, in spite of Salman Khan’s warning? Read on to know more
new additions to the family
Exclusive! “Now, we have a complete happy family”, Sumbul Toqueer Khan opens up about her father’s re-marriage and new additions to the family!
random building and hid”
OMG! Tejasswi Prakash recalls a scary incident as a teenager when two boys chased her, says “I quickly ran into a random building and hid”