Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Arjit Taneja, Aishwarya Sharma, Rashmeet Kaur and Soundous Moufakir performed the eviction stunts?

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

We reported earlier that Rohit Shetty has reached South Africa and has begun shooting of the new season.

The shooting of the new season has begun and the contestants are going all out to give their best and secure themselves in the game.

As per sources and fan clubs the next eviction stunt was performed by Arjit Taneja, Aishwarya Sharma, Rashmeet Kaur and Soundous Moufakir.

All of these contestants are strong and only three of them would be saved and one would get eliminated.

It will be interesting to see who would get saved and who would get eliminated in the eviction round.

