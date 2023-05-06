Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Arjit Taneja, Aishwarya Sharma, Rashmeet Kaur and Soundous Moufakir performed the eviction stunts?

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will begin soon and the shooting for the new season will begin and here we bring you the contestants name who would be performing the eviction stunt.
KHATRON KE KHILADI SEASON 13

MUMBAI:  Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

(Also Read : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Contestants have shifted to the jungle, Rohit Shetty to shoot the promo

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

We reported earlier that Rohit Shetty has reached South Africa and has begun shooting of the new season.

The shooting of the new season has begun and the contestants are going all out to give their best and secure themselves in the game.

As per sources and fan clubs the next eviction stunt was performed by Arjit Taneja, Aishwarya Sharma, Rashmeet Kaur and Soundous Moufakir.

All of these contestants are strong and only three of them would be saved and one would get eliminated.

It will be interesting to see who would get saved and who would get eliminated in the eviction round.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Khatron Ke khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Nyra Banerjee gives a glimpse of what they are served for breakfast

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 
 

