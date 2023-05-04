Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian to participate in the show?

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will be beginning soon, and the makers have already started contacting celebrities for the show. As per sources, Vishal Kotian has been approached and the talks are on between the actress and the makers.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 04/05/2023 - 20:40
KHATRON KE KHILADI

MUMBAI:    Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.

Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of the show whereas Faisal Shaikh was the first runner-up last season.

( ALSO READ : Khatro Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Soundarya Sharma and Shiv Thakare are the first two confirmed contestants of the upcoming season?

The new season will be coming up in a few months and the makers have begun their preparation for it by starting to contact celebrities for the show.

As per sources, Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian has been approached to be part of the show and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show.

If things work out then Vishal would come on board, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Would like to see Vishal in the upcoming season?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ ; Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! This is when the finale of the show to take place, scroll down to know

 

 

 


 

Bigg Boss 15 Divya Agrawal Remo D'souza Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 sriti jan Shivangi Joshi pratk sehajpal Nishant Bhat RAJIV ADATIA Munawar Faisu Jannat Rohit Shetty khatron ke khiladi. Pratik Sehajpal Soundarya Sharma Shiv Thakare Prince Narula Asim Riaz Anjali Arora MUNAWAR FARUQUI Erica Fernandes Vishal Kotian TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 04/05/2023 - 20:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Seerat marks her return to ruin Angad and Sahiba's relationship
MUMBAI :Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Exclusive! “I had met few Royal people for the preparation of this character” Akshay Oberoi
MUMBAI:Actor Akshay Oberoi has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution,...
Happy Family Condition Apply review! Ratna Pathak Shah takes the lamplight in this fam com
MUMBAI:Ever since the trailer of the web series of Happy Family Conditions Apply was out the fans were eagerly looking...
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Sreejita De and her partner Michael Blohm-Pape to participate in the show?
MUMBAI:Nach Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate....
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian to participate in the show?
MUMBAI:    Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment...
Katha Ankahee:What! Ehsan insecure about Katha and Viaan’s bond
MUMBAI:    Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights...
Recent Stories
Jacqueline Fernandes
Must Read! Jacqueline Fernandes reaches the Patiala House Court for the hearing in Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s 200 crore extortion scam

Latest Video

Related Stories
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Sreejita De and her partner Michael Blohm-Pape to participate in the show?
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Sreejita De and her partner Michael Blohm-Pape to participate in the show?
MasterChef Season India Season 7: Kya Baat Hai! Aruna Vijay shared a video of stardom post her stint on the show
MasterChef Season India Season 7: Kya Baat Hai! Aruna Vijay shared a video of stardom post her stint on the show
Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra
Shocking! Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra confirms breaking up with Mahira Sharma, says “I never thought that it will…”
Neha Narang
MUST-READ! Neha Narang will be seen in Rashmi Sharma Telefilm’s Suhaagan for Colors!
Gaurav Khanna
Exclusive! Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna not quitting the show anytime soon, read to know more
Bindiya
Excluisve! Molkki 2’s Ashish Chaturvedi roped in for Rashmi Sharma Telefilm’s Suhaagn for Colors!