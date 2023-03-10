Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Check out the top three contestants of the show

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television.

The show has begun and the audience has given this season thumbs up. This time, all the contestants are going all out to give their best at the stunts.

Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the contestants of the show.

In the previous episode, we have seen how Aishwarya Sharma won the ticket the finale task and secured herself in the finale of the show.

This season all the contestants gave their best shot and hundered percent and hardly any task was aborted.

Also Read : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! This is when the finale of the show will take place

As per sources, Aishwarya Sharma, Dino James and Arjit Taneja are the top three contestants of the show and now from one of them one would emerge as the winner of the show.

All these three contestants were very strong and ace all the stunts and faced their fears and now one of them would emerge as the winner of the show.

It tough to say who would win the show as all three are very strong and competitive and will give a tough competition for the finale episode.

Well, this seaosn all the contestants have given a tough fight and it will be interesting to see who would emerge as the winner of the show.

Who do you think will emerge as the winner of the show.

Who do you think would be the winner of the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Wow! Check out the top five contestants of the show )