Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Wow! Check out the top five contestants of the show

The show is nearing the finale and soon the fans would come to know who the winner would be. Here we bring you the finale date and who could be the winner of the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 09/30/2023 - 11:23
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television. 

The show has begun and the audience has given this season thumbs up. This time, all the contestants are going all out to give their best at the stunts.

Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the contestants of the show.

In the previous episode we did see how Soundous Moufakir got eliminated from the show.

Finally the show will be coming to an end and the finale of the show will take place in a week’s time.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Rohit Shetty gets miffed with Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma

This time all the contestants put their best foot forward and aced all the stunts and faced their fears.

Finally in the upcoming episode, the show will get its top five finalists from which one would emerge as the winner of the show.

The top five finalists of the show are Shiv Thakare, Arjit Taneja, Aishwarya Sharma, Dino James and Nyrraa M Banerji.

Well, all the contestants are strong and it’s tough to say who would be the winner of the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Rohit Shetty praises Aishwarya Sharma, says “You are the game changer of the show”)

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Voot Colors Endemol Rohit Shetty Soundous Moufakir Aishwarya Sharma Sheezan M Khan Rohit Bose Roy Shiv Thakare Anjali Anand Archana Gautam Ruhi Chaturvedi Anjum Fakih Arjit Taneja Nyrra Banerjee MUNAWAR FARUQUI TellyChakkar Hina Khan Divyanka Tripathi Faisal Shaikh
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 09/30/2023 - 11:23

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Brave! Kiran in trouble as Savi has the proof now
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Wow! Check out the top five contestants of the show
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
EXCLUSIVE! Nehha Pendse shares her thoughts before saying yes to May I Come In Madam? Season 2, opens up on her bond with the show's cast, says, ''It was not that we met exactly after 5 years, I was in touch with them''
MUMBAI: Television's hottie Nehha Pendse is once again back with her popular and iconic role Sanjana in Star Bharat's...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Woah! Kunal participates in the Ganesh Festival
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Hawwt! Here are times Sanchi Rai raised temperature with her hotness
MUMBAI: Actress Sanchi Rai has been grabbing the attention of the fans and audience over the time with her acting in...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Manbeer's major move, Jasleen becomes eye-opener
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Recent Stories
Sanchi Rai
Hawwt! Here are times Sanchi Rai raised temperature with her hotness
Latest Video
Related Stories
Nehha Pendse
EXCLUSIVE! Nehha Pendse shares her thoughts before saying yes to May I Come In Madam? Season 2, opens up on her bond with the show's cast, says, ''It was not that we met exactly after 5 years, I was in touch with them''
Shreya Dave
Congratulations! Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka actress Shreya Dave marries beau Varun Parashar in Gujarat
Jaideep Singh
EXCLUSIVE! Faltu fame Jaideep Singh bags Zee TV's upcoming show Ik Kudi Punjab Di
Archana
Shocking! Bigg Boss 16 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 fame Archana Gautam and her father get beaten up on the road
DhartiPutra
Renee Dhyani who is currently seen on DhartiPutra on Nazara speaks her mind.
KHATRON KE KHILADI SEASON 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Rohit Shetty praises Aishwarya Sharma, says “You are the game changer of the show”