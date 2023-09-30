Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Wow! Check out the top five contestants of the show

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television.

The show has begun and the audience has given this season thumbs up. This time, all the contestants are going all out to give their best at the stunts.

Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the contestants of the show.

In the previous episode we did see how Soundous Moufakir got eliminated from the show.

Finally the show will be coming to an end and the finale of the show will take place in a week’s time.

This time all the contestants put their best foot forward and aced all the stunts and faced their fears.

Finally in the upcoming episode, the show will get its top five finalists from which one would emerge as the winner of the show.

The top five finalists of the show are Shiv Thakare, Arjit Taneja, Aishwarya Sharma, Dino James and Nyrraa M Banerji.

Well, all the contestants are strong and it’s tough to say who would be the winner of the show.

