Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! This is when the finale of the show will take place

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television.

The show has begun and the audience has given this season thumbs up. This time, all the contestants are going all out to give their best at the stunts.

Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the contestants of the show.

In the previous episode we did see how Soundous Moufakir got eliminated from the show.

Now the show is coming to an end and finally the show will get the winner of this season.

The finale of the show will take place 7th and 8th October 2023 and it will air at 9 : 00 Pm.

Where the five contestants will fight it out at the finale and will be acing all the stunts and facing their fears.

Well, this season has been a good one where all the contestants have given their best and reached so far.

All the contestants were strong and very few stunts were aborted.

Who do you think would be the winner of the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

