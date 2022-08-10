Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Confirmed! This is when the contestants will be leaving for the shoot for the new season

MUMBAI:Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs, as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.

Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Faisal Shaikh was the first runner-up last season.

The new season will be coming up in a few months and makers have begun their preparations for it by starting to contact celebrities for the same.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Soundous Moufakir, Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

As per sources, the contestants are all ready to fly for the shoot of the show on the 11th of May 2023 where they would be facing their fears and aching all the stunts of the show.

This season the stunts are going to be even tougher and the contestants will be giving their hundred percent in the show.

The show is still in the pre – production stage and soon will go on air.

