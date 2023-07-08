Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Daisy Shah and Archana Gautam get into a nasty fight

In the upcoming episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi Daisy and Archana would have a massive fight and the two will be seen complaining about each other and the fight would accelerate a bit. No doubt that the show is doing well and the audience have given it a thumbs up.
Archana Gautam

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films, and OTT, who come together to face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir, and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have shot in South Africa where they performed the stunts and faced their fears.

Rohit Shetty, in the promo, revealed that this year, the stunts will be more dangerous and adventurous.

The show began and the audience has given this season a thumbs up and this time all the contestants are going on all out and are doing the stunts.

In the previous episode we did see how Anjali Anand has been eliminated from the show.

Also Read : Khatron Ke khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Nyra Banerjee gives a glimpse of what they are served for breakfast

In the upcoming episode, one would see Daisy and Archana Gautam having a tiff with each other, where Daisy will tell Rohit Shetty that whenever Archana comes she prefers to be quiet and doesn’t say anything.

The actress says that whenever any contestants would come and do stunts, Archana would tell them why they didn’t do the stunt this way etc.

Archana in return says that she can’t keep quiet in the show and that she never told anything like that to any contestants.

Well, at the end the Bigg Boss contestant Archana says that here, there is another “Mandali” that has been formed and hence this is happening.

It will be interesting to see what would Rohit Shetty say about this.

Who do you think is right, Daisy or Archana? 

Do let us know in the comments below. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Contestants have shifted to the jungle, Rohit Shetty to shoot the promo

 

 

 
 

