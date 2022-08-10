Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Divya-Drishti actress Nyrraa Banerji to participate in the show ?

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will be beginning soon, and the makers have already started contacting celebrities for the show. As per sources, Divya-Drishti actress Nyrraa Banerji has been approached for the show and the talks are on between her and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 04/21/2023 - 18:03
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs, as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.

Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Faisal Shaikh was the first runner-up last season.

The new season will be coming up in a few months and makers have begun their preparations for it by starting to contact celebrities for the same.

As per sources, Divya-Drishti actress Nyrraa  Banerji has been approached for the show and the talks are on between her and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

(ALSO READ: Khatro Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Soundarya Sharma and Shiv Thakare are the first two confirmed contestants of the upcoming season?)

Though there are reports suggesting that she is almost confirmed for the show and has come on board.

If there is any truth to this news then it would be interesting to see the actress on the show as she would ace all the stunts.

The show is still in the pre – production stage and soon will go on air.

The contestants are accepted to fly in the last week of May or first week of June.

Would you like to see Nyrraa  on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ ; Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! This is when the finale of the show to take place, scroll down to know)

Bigg Boss 15 Divya Agrawal Remo D'souza Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 sriti jan Shivangi Joshi pratk sehajpal Nishant Bhat RAJIV ADATIA Munawar Faisu Jannat Rohit Shetty khatron ke khiladi. Pratik Sehajpal Soundarya Sharma Shiv Thakare Prince Narula Asim Riaz Anjali Arora MUNAWAR FARUQUI Erica Fernandes Vishal Kotian Dino James Nyrraa Banerji TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 04/21/2023 - 18:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bhagya Lakshmi’ s Rohit Suchanti turns designer for his new abode in Mumbai
MUMBAI: Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the news for all the right reasons ever since its premiere. Making their...
Sony Entertainment Television's Kathaa Ankahee hits a century!
MUMBAI: It's celebration time for team 'Kathaa Ankahee' as they hit their first century by completing 100 episodes!...
Must Read! Will Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan beat these highest opening day collections of Salman Khan’s previous hits?
MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has hit the big screens today. The movie has...
Lock Up Season 2 : Exclusive! MTV Roadies winner Hamid Barkzi to be part of the show?
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Divya-Drishti actress Nyrraa Banerji to participate in the show ?
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Anupamaa: Wow! Anupama gives a piece of advice for Samar and Dimpy's problem
MUMBAI:    Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Must Read! Will Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan beat these highest opening day collections of Salman Khan’s previous hits?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bhagya Lakshmi
Bhagya Lakshmi’ s Rohit Suchanti turns designer for his new abode in Mumbai
Kathaa Ankahee
Sony Entertainment Television's Kathaa Ankahee hits a century!
Lock Up Season 2
Lock Up Season 2 : Exclusive! MTV Roadies winner Hamid Barkzi to be part of the show?
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Rapper Dino James to participate in the show would be the highest paid contestant?
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Rapper Dino James to participate in the show would be the highest paid contestant?
Erica Fernades
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: OMG! Erica Fernades spills the beans on if she is a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi
Arti Singh
What! Check out the shocking thing that Arti Singh said about her co - ex Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill