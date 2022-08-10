Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Divya-Drishti actress Nyrraa Banerji to participate in the show ?

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs, as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.

Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Faisal Shaikh was the first runner-up last season.

The new season will be coming up in a few months and makers have begun their preparations for it by starting to contact celebrities for the same.

As per sources, Divya-Drishti actress Nyrraa Banerji has been approached for the show and the talks are on between her and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Though there are reports suggesting that she is almost confirmed for the show and has come on board.

If there is any truth to this news then it would be interesting to see the actress on the show as she would ace all the stunts.

The show is still in the pre – production stage and soon will go on air.

The contestants are accepted to fly in the last week of May or first week of June.

