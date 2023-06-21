Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Divyanka Tripathi, Hina Khan and Faisal Shaikh to enter the show as challengers?

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will start airing from 15th of July 2023 on COLORS and the shooting for the same has already begun. Divyanka, Hina and Faisal will be entering the show as challengers and bringing a twist in the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 06/21/2023 - 10:30
KHATRON KE KHILADI

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together to face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

Rohit Shetty, in the promo, revealed that this year, the stunts are going to be more dangerous and adventurous.

We had reported earlier that Divyanka Tripathi, Hina Khan and Faisal Shaikh are going to enter the show, but further details were unknown. 

As per sources, the actors will be entering the show as challengers where they would be performing the stunts along with the contestants of the show. It will be interesting to watch them perform. 

(Also Read : Khatron Ke khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Nyra Banerjee gives a glimpse of what they are served for breakfast

Well, Divyanka shared a photo on her social media account, where she revealed that she is off to Cape Town to bring a twist in the game.

Faisal Shaikh also posted pictures, posing with Shiv Thakare in Cape Town. 

There were reports suggesting that Hina Khan will be joining them as well, but currently, she is in the USA, enjoying her holiday. Her entry isn't confirmed yet. 

It will be interesting to watch what twist would be brought in by Divyanka and Faisal entering the show as challengers. 

Are you excited to watch Divyanka and Faisal on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below?

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Contestants have shifted to the jungle, Rohit Shetty to shoot the promo

 

 

 


    

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Voot Colors Endemol Rohit Shetty Soundous Moufakir Aishwarya Sharma Sheezan M Khan Rohit Bose Roy Shiv Thakare Anjali Anand Archana Gautam Ruhi Chaturvedi Anjum Fakih Arjit Taneja Nyrra Banerjee MUNAWAR FARUQUI TellyChakkar Hina Khan Divyanka Tripathi
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

