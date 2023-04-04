Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Erica Fernandes to participate in the upcoming season?

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will be beginning soon, and the makers have already begun to bring in celebrities on the show. As per sources, Erica Fernandes has been approached for the show where the talks are on between the actors and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 04/04/2023 - 16:48
Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.

Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of the show whereas Faisal Shaikh was the first runner-up of the show last season.

The new season will be coming up in a few months and the show's makers have begun their preparation for it, where they have begun to contact celebrities for the show.

As per sources, Erica Fernandes has been approached for the show where the talks are on between the actors and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, last year Erica was offered the show but she declined it and the reasons were unknown.

Once again, the actress has been offered the show and the talks are on between the makers and the actress and if things work out then she would come on board.

It’s been a very long time since Erica was seen on screen and the fans would love to see her in this reality show.  

Would like to see Erica in the upcoming season?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

