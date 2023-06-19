Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Faisal Shaikh reaches Cape Town for this special reason

MUMBAI:Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together to face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

Rohit Shetty, in the promo, revealed that this year, the stunts are going to be more dangerous and adventurous.

As we had reported earlier that Faisal Shaikh will be part of the show and he would be surprising the contestants.

As per a fan club, the actor has reached Cape Town and he would be a guest on the show where he would help the contestant prep for the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

The fan club shared a clip where they showed that Faisu had reached Cape Town and how excited they were to see him on the show.

Well, there is no doubt that Faisu was one the toughest contestants of the show and no wonder he emerged as the first runner up of the show.

It will be interesting to see him on the show and what part he would have.

