Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Faisal Shaikh reaches Cape Town for this special reason

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will begin soon and the shoot as begun in South Africa where the contestants are going all out to give their best, As per a fan club Faisal has reached cape town where he would be encouraging the contestants to perform well in the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 06/19/2023 - 18:34
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Faisal Shaikh reaches Cape Town for this special reason

MUMBAI:Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together to face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

Rohit Shetty, in the promo, revealed that this year, the stunts are going to be more dangerous and adventurous.

As we had reported earlier that Faisal Shaikh will be part of the show and he would be surprising the contestants.

Also Read : Khatron Ke khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Nyra Banerjee gives a glimpse of what they are served for breakfast

As per a fan club, the actor has reached Cape Town and he would be a guest on the show where he would help the contestant prep for the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

The fan club shared a clip where they showed that Faisu had reached Cape Town and how excited they were to see him on the show.

Well, there is no doubt that Faisu was one the toughest contestants of the show and no wonder he emerged as the first runner up of the show.

It will be interesting to see him on the show and what part he would have.

Are you excited to see Faisu on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Contestants have shifted to the jungle, Rohit Shetty to shoot the promo

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Voot Colors Endemol Rohit Shetty Soundous Moufakir Aishwarya Sharma Sheezan M Khan Rohit Bose Roy Shiv Thakare Anjali Anand Archana Gautam Ruhi Chaturvedi Anjum Fakih Arjit Taneja Nyrra Banerjee MUNAWAR FARUQUI TellyChakkar Hina Khan Divyanka Tripathi
Like
0
Love
1
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 06/19/2023 - 18:34

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Rabb Se Hai Dua actor Lokit Phulwani: Fashion trends are ever-changing and what’s important is the style and the right attitude
MUMBAI: If you are in the entertainment industry and your job demands you to face the camera, then along with acting,...
Dhruv Tara: What! Dhruv and Tara’s wedding plans in trouble
MUMBAI : Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Check out the first week nominated contestants; one of them would say goodbye on the Weekend
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Terrible! Angad questions Sahiba’s character over the preganancy report!
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Exclusive! Krutika Desai roped in as lead for Shemaroo Umang’s new show!
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.A...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Kya Baat Hai! Jad Hadid is the hottest guy of this season as the female contestants are smitten over his dashing looks
MUMBAI : Jad Hadid is one of the most famous supermodels in Lebanon and he is considered one of the richest models...
Recent Stories
television premiere of her film Mili
Janhvi Kapoor pens down a heartfelt letter for all dads out there, ahead of the television premiere of her film Mili
Latest Video
Related Stories
Lokit Phulwani
Rabb Se Hai Dua actor Lokit Phulwani: Fashion trends are ever-changing and what’s important is the style and the right attitude
redemption
Nazara’s ‘Do ChutkiSindoor’: A captivating tale of love, sacrifice, and redemption
Shoaib Ibrahim
Shoaib Ibrahim from Star Bharat's Show ‘Ajooni’ Opens Up About Celebrating His Birthday
Ashi Singh
Really! Ashi Singh shoots her last scene as Meet, writes “made tremendous and unforgettable memories….”
Check out the best reactions here
Omg! Fans beg for a happy ending for SaiRat on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, as the show is headed toward a leap! Check out the best reactions here
Rohit Shetty shuts them down
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Woah! Archana Gautam and Shiv Shiv Thakare recreate the Bigg Boss fight; Rohit Shetty shuts them down