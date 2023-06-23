Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Has the shoot of the show reached its climax and is this when the contestants are returning back?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of television.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together to face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants reached South Africa to shoot for the show, where they perform the stunts and face their fears.

Rohit Shetty, in the promo, revealed that this year, the stunts are going to be more dangerous and adventurous.

As per fan clubs, the shoot of the show has reached its climax and the contestant will be wrapping it up in 1 -2 days. They would probably return on the 4th of July.

Well, we did see how contestants, along with doing the stunts also had a good and fun time on the sets of the show. Meanwhile, a few injured themselves as well.

This season is going to be an exciting one as the contestants have gone all out, giving their best in the show. The stunts would be performed in the jungle for the very first time in the history of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

