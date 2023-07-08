Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! “I came to know that this year Rohit Shetty sir didn’t lose his cool on contestants like last year and that felt good and was a big relief”: Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya Sharma is a well-known actress in the television industry and currently she is seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where she is acing all her stunts. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her if she got scolded by Rohit Shetty and how many injuries she returned back with.
Aishwarya Sharma

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Sharma is a well-known actress on television and she rose to fame with her character of Pakhi in the serial Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin

A few months ago she decided to quit the show, which came as a shock to many of her fans.

The actress decided to exit as she wanted to move on and try something new in her career.

Post her exit, she is currently seen in the number one reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where she is facing her fears and acing all stunts.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her if she got scolded by Rohit Shetty and how many injuries she returned back with.

How many injuries did you get during the show?

I have gotten many injuries recently. I had a few and the other ones were months before and I had a lot of fun. The hurt that we have got is our achievement.

Who are your friends from Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13?

All are my friends, actually, everyone and some of them are my close friends too, especially the ones who were there in the last league. We had a lot of fun and bonded so well.

Which stunt were you more afraid of?

I was very scared of the crocodile and that was a stunt I was afraid of but I overcame my fear and the second one is water as I don’t know how to swim and I can’t hold my breath underwater so there I had a problem but for the rest, I overcame my fears.

Did you ever get scolded by Rohit Shetty?

No, I didn’t get scolded. I had told Rohit Sir, that he motivates a lot and he is a very good human being and then from the crew, I came to know who knows him for so many years, that he didn’t shout this season and all of us got saved from that. They said that last year, Rohit Sir, had shouted at the contestant a lot and this year he was more chilled and relaxed.

Well, there is no doubt that Aishwarya Sharma is turning out to be one of the strongest contestants on the show and she has the potential to win the show as she is acing all the stunts and facing her fears.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

