Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Mohsin Khan to be part of the upcoming season

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will be beginning soon, and the makers have already begun to bring in celebrities on the show. As per sources, Mohsin Khan has been approached for the show and the talks are on between the actor and the makers of the show.
Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

 

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

 

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.

 

Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of the show whereas Faisal Shaikh was the first runner-up of the show last season.

 

The new season will be coming up in a few months and the show's makers have begun their preparation for it, where they have begun to contact celebrities for the show.


 As per sources, Mohsin Khan has been approached for the show and the talks are on between the actor and the makers of the show.

 

This is not the first time the actor has been offered the show, in the past also he has been offered but either the actor denied it or things didn’t work out and hence he couldn’t be part of the show.

 

It has been quite a while since Mohsin has been away from the limelight and if things work out he would come on board and the fans would love to see him on the show.

 

The actor has never been part of a reality show, and Khatron Ke Khiladi will be one of a kind show to see the actor being part of it.

 

Do you want to see Mohsin Khan in the show?

 

Let us know in the comments below.

 

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 04/04/2023 - 19:25

