Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Naagin 6 actor Simba Nagpal to part of the show?

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.

Arjun Bijlani emerged as the winner of the show whereas Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was the first runner up of the show.

The new season will be coming up in a few months and the show's makers have begun their preparation for it, where they have begun to contact celebrities for the show



As per sources, Naagin 6 actor Simba Nagpal has been approached for the upcoming season and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show and there is no confirmation on the same.

Last to last year also the actor was offered the show but he couldn’t be part of the show as he had already signed Naagin.

If there is any truth to this news then the fans would be excited to see him on the show as post-exiting Naagin the actor hasn’t yet taken any projects.

In an interview he gave a year ago the actor had said that he would love to do the show but then to prior commitments, he couldn’t be part of the show.

