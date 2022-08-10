Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Rapper Dino James to participate in the show would be the highest paid contestant?

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will be beginning soon, and the makers have already started contacting celebrities for the show. As per sources, Rapper Dino James has been approached for the show and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.
MUMBAI:Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs, as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.

Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Faisal Shaikh was the first runner-up last season.

The new season will be coming up in a few months and makers have begun their preparations for it by starting to contact celebrities for the same.

As per sources, Rapper Dino James has been approached for the show and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

If things work out then the rapper would come on board and he would be performing the stunts on the show and he would be the highest paid contestant in the history of the show. 

The show is still in the pre – production stage and soon will go on air.

The contestants are accepted to fly in the last week of May or first week of June.

Would you like to see Rapper Dino James on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
