Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Rohit Roy has been eliminated from the show?

MUMBAI:Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together to face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

Rohit Shetty, in the promo revealed that this year, the stunts are going to be more dangerous and adventurous.

As per fan clubs, Rohit Roy has been eliminated from the show as he couldn’t get through the elimination stunt.

We had reported earlier, Ruhi, Anjali, Daisy Shah, Anujm were the eliminated contestants of the show where Anjum got a chance to re – perform and re – enter the show.

Well, the shoot of the new season has begun in South Africa and the contestants are going all out and giving their best to perform the stunt so that they can secure themselves in the game.

Rohit Shetty in the promo had said that this time the stunts are even more dangerous and adventurous

The show is all set to go on – air from the second week of July and fans are super excited for the new season.

