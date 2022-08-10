Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Vidhi Pandya to be part of the show?

The new season of Khatro Ke Khiladi will begin soon and the makers have already started to get in touch with celebrities for the show. As per sources, Vidhi Pandya will be participating in the show and the talks are on between the makers and the actors.
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Vidhi Pandya to be part of the show?

MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.

Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of the show whereas Faisu was the first runner up of the show

The new season will be coming up in a few months and the show's makers have begun their preparation for it, where they have begun to contact celebrities for the show.

ALSO READ : Khatro Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Soundarya Sharma and Shiv Thakare are the first two confirmed contestants of the upcoming season?

As per sources, Vidhi Pandya is offered the show and the talks are on between the makers and the actress though there is no confirmation on the same

Well, if things work out and there is any truth to the news then the actress would come on board and the fans are super excited to see her on the show.

Are you excited to see Vidhi Pandya in the upcoming season?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ ; Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! This is when the finale of the show to take place, scroll down to know

 
 

