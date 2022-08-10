Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! This is where and when the shoot of the upcoming season would take place; contestants are expected to leave in the month of May?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.

Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Faisal Shaikh was the first runner up of the last season.

The new season will be coming up in a few months and the show's makers have begun their preparations for it, where they have started contacting celebrities.

As per sources, the thirteenth season will be shot in Argentina, where Season 9 and Season 7 were shot.

The contestants are expected to leave for the shoot in the last week of May or 1st week of June.

This time, the stunts are going to be even tougher and more interesting.

Well, as we had reported earlier, the confirmed contestants of the show are Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Munawar Faruqui, Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

This year too, all contestants seem to be strong and feels like they would be acing all the stunts.

