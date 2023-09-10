Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Aishwarya Sharma and Dino James are the finalist of the show; check out the promo as they try to finish a dangerous stunt

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television.

The show has begun and the audience has given this season thumbs up. This time, all the contestants are going all out to give their best at the stunts.

Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the contestants of the show.

In the previous episode we did see how during the semi – finale task Nyrraa and Archana were eliminated from the show.

Now in the new promo one can see during the finale of the show how Dino and Aishwarya are giving their best and doing a dangerous stunt in order to get close to the winning trophy.

There is no doubt that the finale stunt is very difficult and tough to do as that would decide the winner of the show.

It would be interesting to see who would emerge as the winner of the show.

Who do you think will be the winner of this season?

Let us know in the comments below.

