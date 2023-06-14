Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Faisal Shaikh to be seen in this new season?

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together to face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

Rohit Shetty, in the promo revealed that this year, the stunts are going to be more dangerous and adventurous.

As we had reported earlier, Divyanka Tripathi and Hina Khan have been offered the show to be mentors or wild card contestants that are not confirmed.

As per fan clubs, Faisal Shaikh has also been offered the show and he might enter the show as a wild card contestant or a mentor that’s not confirmed.

Well, it will be interesting to see all three of them back on the show as they were the best contestants of the show.

The show is all set to go on – air from the second week of July and fans are super excited for the new season.

The show is all set to go on – air from the second week of July and fans are super excited for the new season.

