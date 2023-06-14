Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Faisal Shaikh to be seen in this new season?

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 will begin soon and the contestants are going all out to give their best in the show. As per fan clubs, Faisal Shaikh has also been offered the show and he might enter the show as a wild card contestant or a mentor that’s not confirmed.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 06/14/2023 - 20:13
Faisal Shaikh

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together to face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

Rohit Shetty, in the promo revealed that this year, the stunts are going to be more dangerous and adventurous.

As we had reported earlier, Divyanka Tripathi and Hina Khan have been offered the show to be mentors or wild card contestants that are not confirmed.

(Also Read : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Contestants have shifted to the jungle, Rohit Shetty to shoot the promo

As per fan clubs, Faisal Shaikh has also been offered the show and he might enter the show as a wild card contestant or a mentor that’s not confirmed.

Well, it will be interesting to see all three of them back on the show as they were the best contestants of the show.

Rohit Shetty in the promo had said that this time the stunts are even more dangerous and adventurous.

The show is all set to go on – air from the second week of July and fans are super excited for the new season.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Khatron Ke khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Nyra Banerjee gives a glimpse of what they are served for breakfast

 
 

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Voot Colors Endemol Rohit Shetty Soundous Moufakir Aishwarya Sharma Sheezan M Khan Rohit Bose Roy Shiv Thakare Anjali Anand Archana Gautam Ruhi Chaturvedi Anjum Fakih Arjit Taneja Nyrra Banerjee MUNAWAR FARUQUI TellyChakkar Hina Khan Divyanka Tripathi
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 06/14/2023 - 20:13

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Titli: Bold move! Titli walks out of her wedding despite the family pressure
MUMBAI:StarPlus has brought for its audience an unusual and never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect...
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang: OMG! Radhika gets furious with Kartik for crossing the line
MUMBAI:Sapnon Ki Chhalaang's protagonist Radhika, essayed by Megha Ray, aims to be an example to many who wish to break...
Exclusive! Apaharan 2 actor Jitendra Kumar roped in for The Broken news season 2
MUMBAI:Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Movies, digital and...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Exclusive! Mia Khalifa could enter the show as a wild card contestant?
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Katha Ankahee: Woah! Viaan leaves Katha speechless with THIS
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Amazing! Sahiba’s effort brings Angad and his father closer!
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Recent Stories
Must Read! Here’s a look at the age gap between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his co-stars
Must Read! Here’s a look at the age gap between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his co-stars
Latest Video
Related Stories
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Rohit Roy has been eliminated from the show?
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Rohit Roy has been eliminated from the show?
Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti
Did you know Zee TV’s 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti' lead actress Nikki Sharma has an ‘Adi Shakti’ tattoo on her left arm?
Adhyaya Shiv Shakti
Arjun Bijlani feels blessed as Varanasi's young pandits pray along with him for the success of Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti
Shaheer Sheikh
OMG! Twitter Fans are going Gaga over ShaHina aka Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan chemistry! Check out the best reactions here!
opens up about ‘love over the generations’
As Dil Diyaan Gallaan’s Dilpreet and Sanjot rekindle their love over social media Pankaj Berry, Kaveri Priyam and the cast opens up about ‘love over the generations’
Women of Indian Television
Redefining Female Archetypes: The Empowered Women of Indian Television