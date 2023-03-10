Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Family members send special messages for contestants; Aishwarya Sharma fulfills her in – laws wish

The upcoming episode is going to be an emotional one where the family members of the contestants would share a special message for the contestants and it would be a killer episode filled with emotions.
Aishwarya

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television.

The show has begun and the audience has given this season thumbs up. This time, all the contestants are going all out to give their best at the stunts.

Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the contestants of the show.

In the previous episode we did see how Aishwarya Sharma won the ticket to the final task and secured her position in the finale.

Now in the upcoming episode, the contestants' family members would send a special message to the contestants and they would have to fulfill the wish.

Also Read : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Contestants have shifted to the jungle, Rohit Shetty to shoot the promo

Aishwarya Sharma would get a message from her in – laws and they would request her to hold a crocodile in her hand and sing which she would fulfill.

Archana Gautam will get a message from her brother and she will get emotional.

Well, it seems like the semi – final episode is going to be a killer one mixed with a lot of emotions.

The top three contestants of the show are Aishwarya, Dino and Arjit and one of them would emerge as the winner of the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Khatron Ke khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Nyra Banerjee gives a glimpse of what they are served for breakfast

 

